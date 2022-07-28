MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade County School Board has voted 5-4 to keep currently used textbooks for sexual education courses after voting against them last week.

On Thursday, a meeting was held by the Miami-Dade School Board to sort out the sex education curriculum. Many attended the event and voiced their opinions.

“We cannot let this school board set out an example for our nation,” said a woman in a red dress.

“It is about inappropriate content, some inappropriate content in the books,” said a woman in a black shirt.

This is the second meeting that has been held in discussion of the course. Last week, a meeting was held and the board voted 5-4 against adopting previously approved age appropriate sexual health education textbooks for middle and high school classrooms.

Both books were recommended by board staff and an independent hearing officer. Although, some claim, the contents in the books are too inappropriate.

“Eleven-year-olds do not need to learn about abortion,” said the woman in a black shirt. “Children do not need to learn that there are nine genders.”

After last week’s decision, many spoke in favor of the texts.

“Sex ed is important,” said the woman in a red dress, “and sex ed saves lives.”

Outside the meeting many cheered and applauded after the boards decision.

“It’s important to have that kind of education,” said Victoria Rivera.

“I am so happy, I know first hand sex ed saves lives,” said Kat Duesterhaus.

Gina Vinueza is with Parents for Children Miami and gathered 2,600 signatures for a petition in order to save Sexual Education in Miami-Dade Schools.

She said it is important to have this education inside the classrooms.

“I think it’s a critical life skill to help them make choices that are important, that are going to effect their health forever,” said Vinueza.

Although some parents shared their frustration with the boards decision to use the books.

“I’m just against the indoctrination in schools, small kids in the school,” said Fernando God, parent.

“This was really a tragedy,” said Ana Maria Lamar. “What I witnessed here was a tragedy.”

Florida law requires schools to teach sex education.

