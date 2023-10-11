MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade County Public School Board is set to convene to tackle a classroom controversy.

In Wednesday’s meeting, board members are expected to approve new social studies books to align with recently adopted state standards.

These standards were given the green light by the Florida Board of Education in July, marking a shift away from the Common Core curriculum. However, Florida’s new standards stirred national outrage due to their inclusion of teachings about how African Americans benefited from slavery.

The pivotal meeting is scheduled to commence at 11 a.m., and it holds significant implications for the future of social studies education in the county.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.