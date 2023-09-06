MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade County Public School Board is discussing whether the district should officially recognize October as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer History Month.

The discussion got underway after 11 p.m. on Wednesday, hours after at least 100 people who signed up for the public comment section of the weekly meeting spoken before board members.

One by one, people spoke both in favor and against Initiative H-11, which would recognize October as LGBTQ History Month within Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

“A ‘yes’ vote will set a dangerous precedent. A ‘yes’ vote tells parents and students, ‘Your sexual desires are more important than your achievements,'” said an opponent of the proposal. “I urge this board to vote ‘no,’ because it will not bring the inclusion and welcoming environment you hope for.”

“I hope you understand that simply naming October as LGBTQ History Month does not mean we are indoctrinating your children. It is only a symbolic act to show students they are safe and supported in schools,” said a supporter of the proposal.

The remarks from the public comes a year after House Bill 1557, dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law, was signed the law by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The controversial law, which is sponsored by a member of the school board, prohibits instruction related to sexual orientation and gender identity for students in grades pre-K through 12.

The proposal to recognize LGBTQ History Month has ignited a heated debate within the Miami-Dade community. While some individuals and advocacy groups champion the idea as a move toward inclusivity and education, others express grave concerns about the potential violation of the newly established state law.

“This item, H-11, which is to consider LGBTQ History Month resolution for the month of October is wrong and counterproductive for what the school setting is truly for,” said an opponent of the proposal.

“In the month of October, demonstrates that our history and humanity are valued and deserve to be recognized,” said a supporter of the proposal. “I urge you to vote ‘yes’ on H-11. Don’t erase the history of countless members of the LGBTQ+ community.”

Anthony Verdugo, Executive Director of the Christian Family Coalition, voiced his opposition to LGBTQ History Month.

“We want them to learn to read, write and do arithmetic,” he said. “That’s what we want. We don’t want ideology. This is about ideology, and that needs to be discussed in the home.”

On the other side of the debate, Lucia Baez-Geller, a member of the Miami-Dade County School Board, representing District 3, emphasized that recognizing LGBTQ History Month is not about imposing beliefs on students.

“This is not an item that is about what your beliefs are. It’s just simply about recognizing the struggle of our LGBTQ community,” she stated. “Regardless of the controversy, we have LGBTQ students in our schools that are gonna appreciate this and need this and want their school system to say, ‘We see you, and we believe in you, and you matter.'”

She continued to emphasize that celebrating LGBTQ History Month would be in line with the law enacted by DeSantis.

“We are not doing anything for instructional materials,” she explained, “and so, every school site has a Gay-Straight Alliance club, and it’s going to be up to them how they will celebrate and in what format.”

Outside the school district’s Administration Building, people on both sides of the issue made their voices heard as they waited to get inside the chambers in order to speak in front of the Miami-Dade School Board before they make their decision.

“I’m here to ask you to please vote ‘no’ on H-11,” said an opponent of the proposal.

“Some of the garbage that I’ve heard about teaching sexuality and sex and sexual orientation is insane,” said a woman.

This discussion is not new to the Miami-Dade County School District, as the board decided to observe LGBTQ History Month back in 2021, but once the “Don’t Say Gay” law went into effect, it was ultimately struck down.

