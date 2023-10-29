CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade County Public Schools board member received a high honor this weekend.

Dr. Steve Gallon III was inducted into the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade’s Alumni Hall of Fame at a gala held Saturday night in Coral Gables.

Gallon was a member of the organization during the late 1970s. Looking back, he said, he learned the fundamentals of discipline, perseverance and teamwork.

“It really set foundation for our lifelong lessons on resilience, perseverance, and it really served as a foundation for my accomplishments today,” he said.

7News anchor and Bite with Belkys host Belkys Nerey served as emcee at the gala.

The proceeds raised will fund the clubs’ programs and services that help children realize their full potential.

Channel 7 and the Ansin Foundation are proud sponsors of Boys & Girls Clubs.

