MIAMI (WSVN) - After a recent shooting near a school sent one South Florida teenager to the hospital, a community is now demanding change.

The Miami-Dade County Public Schools Board held a meeting to discuss the recent shooting near Miami Northwestern Senior High School, as well as ways to combat gun violence, Wednesday afternoon.

School board member Dr. Steve Gallon, who represents District 1, weighed in on the shooting that took place on Jan 11. Gallon was previously a principal at the high school.

“I don’t think it’s a school system issue. I don’t think it’s an educational issue, I think it’s a societal issue,” Gallon said. “I think it’s a national issue.”

The shooting has since prompted calls for change.

The suspect in the shooting, 15-year-old Kenahri Smith, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a weapon, discharging a firearm on school property and possession of a firearm by a minor, among other charges.

According to police, gunfire rang out after a basketball game at the high school.

The arrest report stated that Smith and the victim had a verbal exchange and agreed to a mutual fight. While the two were fighting, Smith brought out a gun.

Cellphone video captured multiple shots. The victim was shot five times, one of the rounds hitting his head while the other four hit his body, the report stated.

The victim, Devin Reeves, remains in critical condition.

On Tuesday, parents and community activists came together to call for an end to gun violence in their community following the shooting.

Several of those parents and activist were present for the school board meeting and filled out public comment cards. They are expected to speak to the school board sometime Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.