MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade County Public School Board is scheduled to deliberate on whether the district should officially recognize October as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) History Month.

The discussion would revolve around House Bill 1557, dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which is sponsored by a member of the school board. Since Gov. Ron Desantis signed the law it has become a controversial issue, as it prohibits instruction related to sexual orientation and gender identity for students in grades pre-K through 12.

The proposal to recognize LGBTQ History Month has ignited a heated debate within the Miami-Dade community. While some individuals and advocacy groups champion the idea as a move towards inclusivity and education, others express grave concerns about the potential violation of the newly established state law.

Anthony Verdugo, Executive Director of the Christian Family Coalition, voiced his opposition to LGBTQ History Month.

“We want them to learn to read, write, and do arithmetic,” he said. “That’s what we want. We don’t want ideology. This is about ideology. And that needs to be discussed in the home.”

On the other side of the debate, Lucia Baez-Geller, a member of the Miami-Dade County School Board representing District 3, emphasized that recognizing LGBTQ History Month is not about imposing beliefs on students.

“This is not an item that is about what your beliefs are. It’s just simply about recognizing the struggle of our LGBTQ community,” she stated.

This discussion is not new to the Miami-Dade County School District as the board decided to observe LGBTQ History Month back in 2021, but once the “Don’t Say Gay” law went into effect, it was ultimately struck down.

