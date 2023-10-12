MIAMI (WSVN) - In a unanimous decision, the Miami-Dade County Public School (M-DCPS) board has given the green light to 20 social studies textbooks for kindergarten through 12th grade schools, aligning them with the state’s new academic standards. The move, however, has sparked opposition and concerns from some quarters.

The approval comes as a significant milestone in the ongoing debate surrounding Florida’s academic standards. The new standards had initially faced pushback, with one notable concern being that students might learn that slaves somehow benefited from their experiences.

The M-DCPS board was swift to address this concern, clarifying that such material is not included in the approved textbooks. Nevertheless, doubts linger among some skeptics.

“The standards are full of government-approved indoctrination, the government in K-12 defining what patriotism is, defining moral values, defining virtues, starting in kindergarten,” expressed one critic.

The public now has a 30-day window to raise objections to the adoption process, but it’s important to note that this period pertains to the process itself, not the content of the books.

The textbooks, once approved, will soon find their way into the classrooms of Miami-Dade County schools, aiming to shape the education of future generations in line with Florida’s academic standards.

