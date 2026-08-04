MIAMI (WSVN) - School leaders from Miami-Dade Public Schools and Broward County Public Schools unveiled new choices for school lunches as well as changes for free meals.

As thousands of South Florida students go back to school, new items will be added to the cafeteria this school year.

M-DCPS officials worked hard to ensure that every child’s lunch is as healthy and delicious as possible.

“A healthy breakfast helps concentration. Some studies show improved test scores,” said M-DCPS Food Nutrition Officer Angie Kasleikis. “We make sure we focus on minimally processed items, so none of these foods contain food dyes or [monosodium glutamate] or high-fructose corn syrup and other such ingredients.”

Kasleikis showed 7News some of the new food items for this year’s school lunch, including Wild Caught Salmon Nuggets, Louisiana Chicken Fillet, and Red Lentil Falafel with Salad.

In Broward County, officials shared the process behind adding new items for their schools.

“We listen to our students. Our students wanted flavor, our students wanted things that represented their culture, and they wanted some new vegetarian, vegan options,” said Elizabeth Seeley, a registered dietitian for BCPS. “We have the plant-based Fiesta Salad, the plant-based Fiesta wrap, and Cajun fries.”

Students shared their thoughts on the new food.

“It’s a really big upgrade, and it actually tastes really good,” said student Mya Oloya.

“I really like the lo mien; like at first it looks like it doesn’t have that much flavor, but when you try it you really do feel the sauces and everything that it has,” said student Tomas Acevedo.

Previously, breakfast and lunches were free for all students in Miami-Dade County and Broward, but new funding changes are shifting that landscape.

In Broward, breakfast will remain free. But lunches in both school districts will not be universal.

“So we had a surplus amount of money because of grants we received from [COVID-19], and then we were able to have all of our students eat for free, but that surplus is now down,” said Seeley.

In Miami-Dade, 121 schools will continue providing free breakfast and lunch to their students during the 2026-27 school year.

“However, we do have 121 of our schools that still qualify and will remain on the universal free breakfast and lunch program,” said Kasleikis.

For a list of free or reduced lunches across school districts, click here. For schools in Miami-Dade, click here.

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