MIAMI (WSVN) - Melissa Abril-Dotel was named Miami-Dade County’s Teacher of the Year on Tuesday night during an event at the DoubleTree by Hilton Miami Airport & Convention Center in Miami.

The second grade teacher was given the title at the 2025 Francisco R. Walker Miami-Dade County Teacher of the Year dinner hosted by Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS).

According to the county, Abril-Dotel grew up in a family of educators and has always wanted to be a teacher ever since her own 5th-grade teachers helped her cope with the loss of her mother.

Now in her 18th year of educating, Abril-Dotel started her career in 2008 when she taught at Coral Way K-8 Center. She then transferred to Christina M. Eve Elementary where she taught third grade for seven years. Currently, she is teaching second grade at North Beach Elementary School.

“I’m just so honored and grateful,” Abril-Dotel said in an interview at the event. “I want to spread that wherever I can. If it’s to other teachers and help them and spotlight education in a positive light. I would love to.”

A press release from M-DCPC stated that the new teacher of the year “inspires her students through innovative programs, like Reflex Math, the Reading Rocket Challenge and Sunshine State Young Readers Award, which builds strong readers and mathematicians. A champion for environmental education, Abril-Dotel engages students in hands-on projects that create a more eco-conscious school environment.”

For her distinction, Kendall Toyota and other sponsors will present Abril-Dotel with keys to a new car.

