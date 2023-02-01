MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools chose Don Clerveaux, a fifth-grade science and social studies teacher at Phyllis Ruth Miller Elementary, to hold a title that represents just how hard he works to bring inspiration and dedication to his children.

On Tuesday evening, the committee gathered at the DoubleTree by Hilton Miami Airport & Convention Center to announce the winner of the 2024 Francisco R. Walker Miami-Dade County Teacher of the Year.

Clerveaux spoke at the ceremony as he accepted his award.

“Our children in this magic city need us to make them feel like magic we must strengthen core values in our community schools and homes a cord of three strands is not easily broken. Let us stand united to make sure our students have a great future we envisioned and are the great future we envision. Thank you,” he said.

The new teacher of the year also coaches football, track and field, and strength conditioning at Hialeah Gardens High School.

Clerveux received $5,500 for winning the top prize and will now represent Miami-Dade County to become Florida’s Teacher of the Year.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.