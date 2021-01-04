M-DCPS: About 10K students not making satisfactory progress must return to in-person learning

MIAMI (WSVN) - About 10,000 Miami-Dade County public school students are not making satisfactory progress and will be required to return to in-person instruction this month, school district officials said.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials on Monday said the parents of these students have been sent formal notifications informing them their children will be required to return to campuses by Jan. 25, the start of the second semester.

The announcement comes months after many students across South Florida made the shift to online learning due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Administrators said the students selected to return to classrooms were chosen based on universal criteria that include grades in core subjects, attendance and graduation assessment for juniors and seniors.

Exceptional student education, or ESE, pupils were also reviewed as part of the screening.

