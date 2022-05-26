MIAMI (WSVN) - A 13-year-old girl went on the attack at a school in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, and authorities said the victims were the assistant principal and a counselor.

7News cameras captured several Miami-Dade Schools Police cruisers outside of Riverside Elementary School, located along Southwest Second Street, Thursday afternoon.

Officials with Miami-Dade County Public Schools said the teenage assailant will be arrested after she assaulted the two staff members.

Officers were seen questioning people outside of the school.

A fifth grade student, Angelo, and his mother spoke with 7News about the incident as classes were letting out.

Angelo said he was at lunch when he heard the commotion.

“All I heard was kids screaming,” he said.

Parent Reyna Vindal said that what happened on campus is concerning.

“It’s pretty bad, ’cause this an elementary school, so we have to take care of the kids and everything,” she said.

“I think that students are getting away with things too much,” said music teacher Brian Lewis.

7News reached out to the district. Officials said they’re not sure to what degree the altercation escalated.

No injuries were reported.

Police are attempting to determine what led up to the incident.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.