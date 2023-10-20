NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A Lyft ride took a frightening turn in North Miami after a driver said her passenger beat her up and stole the car she was driving.

The 33-year-old victim, who spoke with 7News through a translator on the condition of anonymity, said she was targeted on Thursday afternoon.

“He punched me here, in the arm and in the stomach,” she said.

The driver said she pulled up to an area near the Griffing Community Center, along Griffing Boulevard, at around 5 p.m. to drop off her passenger.

In radio transmissions, a first responder described what the victim said happened once she brought her white Toyota Corolla to a complete stop.

“The subject hit the complainant in the face, got in the vehicle and took off. Black male driver,” said the first responder.

The victim said she was hit repeatedly before her assailant sped away in her Corolla.

“I was finishing a ride with a man that I picked up on Northwest Seventh and 95th,” she said. “The ride ended here. When we arrived to our destination, the passenger hit me here, in the arm. I struggled with him. He hit me in the stomach, and he took me out of the car. He turned off the car, and then he stole it.”

North Miami Police responded to the scene shortly after to begin their investigation and start searching for the subject.

As for the victim, she showed 7News the bruises that, she said, the man left behind — adding that she’s in pain and now living in fear.

“Fearful. Lots of fear,” she said. “Women who drive for Lyft need to be very careful.”

7News reached out to Lyft. A spokesperson said they are looking into the incident and will respond at a later date

If you have any information on this carjacking or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.