MIAMI (WSVN) - A Lyft driver was assaulted by three men in Miami, police said, leaving the victim bloody and bruised.

According to City of Miami Police, Lohan Sanchez was targeted by three of his passengers near Northwest 27th Avenue and 35th Street, at around 7 a.m., Saturday.

Speaking through a translator, the victim described his injuries to 7News.

“I have an injury on my hand. Fire rescue paramedics bandaged my hand. I have a cut in my mouth and face,” he said.

The ride-share driver said the assailants roughed him up after he asked them not to smoke in his car.

“I’m leaving my car, and they began to hit my car, and they started to hit me as well. They physically assaulted me,” he said.

Sanchez said the subjects fled the scene.

“I tried to get in the car and leave. I turned around and called the police, and I don’t know where they went,” he said.

Police were unable to find the men, either.

Sanchez said he couldn’t reach staff at the ride-share company.

“It’s very disgraceful. Our safety should be a priority for Uber and Lyft,” he said. “Their support should be immediate in situations like this. That way, police can make a case.”

Saturday afternoon, a spokesperson for Lyft released a statement that reads in part, “Assault of any kind is not tolerated on the Lyft platform. We have permanently removed the rider from the Lyft community, have reached out to the driver to offer our support.”​

The Lyft spokesperson added they are working with law enforcement to bring the attackers to justice.

The incident remains under investigation.

