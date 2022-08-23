DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida’s Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez was in South Florida and responded to reaction to the controversial comments she made about Cuban migrants.

She is expected at a Republican event in Hialeah for an appearance with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Tuesday night.

Nuñez avoided questions from the media on Tuesday and referred the media to her social media after she said some comments on a conservative, Spanish language radio show.

Translated to English, Nuñez said, “The governor isn’t going to stand there with his arms crossed. He’s thinking what he’s going to do. He’s going to send them, frankly, to the state of Delaware, the President’s state.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was apparently ready to follow Arizona and Texas in busing undocumented migrants thousands of miles to cities that are run by Democrats.

On Monday, in response to criticisms, the Lt. Governor tweeted, “Although states do not have jurisdiction over immigration, we do have jurisdiction over the well-being of our residents. Entering the country illegally and fleeing a dictatorship to seek asylum are two different things, and misrepresenting that is offensive.”

An increasing number of Cubans have been leaving the island to try to make it to the U.S. despite the end of the so-called “Wet Foot, Dry Foot” policy in 2017.

That policy allowed Cubans who made it to the U.S. the right to receive residency after a year.

“Their definition of illegal immigrant includes Cubans,” said Immigration attorney Mark Prada.

Critics said asylum seekers from Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela or anywhere else, can’t freely move around the country.

“They are creating fugitives and more immigration violations,” said Prada.

Nuñez, who is a Cuban-American from Miami, said Democrats are just trying to score political points ahead of election day.

She also added that this is not new that DeSantis had originally made those comments about busing illegal immigrants back in April.

It is unclear whether or not that is actually happening.

Tonight’s event at Milander Center for the Arts & Entertainment, at 4800 Palm Ave. in Hialeah, is all about the Keep Florida Free Tour, and it begins at 6:30 p.m. Sen. Marco Rubio is also expected to make a speech.

