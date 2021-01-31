Loved ones plead for information in fatal shooting of man in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Family members and friends of a man who was fatally gunned down in Miami Gardens are asking the public for help as police search for the person or people responsible.

Loved ones are grieving the loss of 29-year-old Dimitry Bernard.

“I’m devastated. I’m heartbroken,” said a friend of the family, who asked not to be identified.

She described Bernard as a kind-hearted and devoted person.

“He was loyal, passionate and so loving,” she said.

According to Miami Gardens Police, Bernard was shot and killed Monday night.

“He was followed, and he was pretty much murdered. They shot him,” said the family friend.

Bernard’s friend said the incident took place after her brother left Tootsie’s Cabaret at around 10:30 p.m.

He was driving home when, she said, whoever followed him unleashed a barrage of bullets near the intersection of Northwest 199th Street and 32nd Avenue.

“He had multiple gunshots,” said Bernard’s friend.

Neighbors shared cellphone video with 7News showing police officers at the scene.

The victim was airlifted to the hospital, where he later died.

As officers continue their search, Bernard’s loved ones are begging the public to help them catch the culprits and hopefully find some closure.

“We just want to know if anybody has any information, if anybody has seen him that night, or anybody that was in that area knows what happened,” said his friend.

Police believe this was a targeted attack.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

