SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Loved ones came together for a touching tribute to a man who, authorities said, was found dead following an apparent personal watercraft accident in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Mourners gathered before sunrise on Sunday to remember the victim.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers said they were notified of a potential missing boater in Miami-Dade County, at around 7 p.m. on Friday.

Officials initially found an unoccupied Jet Ski in a canal in Kendall.

FWC officers and local law enforcement searched through the night for the rider. They found the man’s body near Southwest 117th Avenue and Bird Road, early Saturday morning.

7News cameras on Sunday captured flowers and a balloon by the canal.

FWC said this remains an active investigation.

