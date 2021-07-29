CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A grieving mother and fiancée are speaking out days after, police said, a dispute over a parking space in Southwest Miami-Dade’s Naranja neighborhood led to the death of a loving son and father.

Speaking with 7News on Thursday, Shereka Butts said she came down from Central Florida to bury her first born, 27-year-old Demetrius Harris.

She said she’s struggling to come to terms with the reason behind Sunday evening’s fatal shooting.

“I come and deal with my son in the morgue over a parking space?” she said.

Now there’s a world of pain for the surviving family. Butts said her son leaves behind two small daughters.

“He wanted to be there with his kids. The last thing that me and him did on Sunday was we played makeup through FaceTime with his daughter,” she said.

Harris’ fiancée, who was not identified, said they were walking from their front door to their car, along the 13000 block of Southwest 270th Street, when the gunman opened fire from a nearby balcony, killing Harris.

“I locked eyes on the gun,” she said. “but I just turned around, and I just ran, and I didn’t look back.”

Harris’ loved ones said the subject was someone they know.

“He took my son … over a parking space!” said Butts as she broke down in tears.

The bullets also hit a parked car that belongs to another neighbor.

Police said Harris was the only one hit. The shooter got away and remains at large.

Harris’ family said the men had argued over that spot before. How the dispute was settled, they said, took his life and has forever changed theirs.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.