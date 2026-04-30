MIAMI (WSVN) - A man accused of beating his girlfriend’s son to death made his latest court appearance on Thursday and was met by grief-stricken relatives who are determined to see justice.

Daniel Romero appeared in court on Wednesday regarding the alleged abuse case.

During the hearing, family members wearing shirts and pins featuring Mason’s face were emotional. The victim’s grandmother, Elizabeth Garcia, also appeared.

“I’m not OK. I think I’m OK, sometimes, but not OK,” said Garcia.

The grandmother was taking care of her 6-year-old grandson, Mason, who had autism, while he was in the ICU following the incident.

“He was my grandson. He was my world. He was my baby,” she said.

Mason passed away in late February after an alleged case of child abuse that landed his mother, 32-year-old Cynthia Hernandez, and Romero in jail.

According to police, Mason was beaten nearly to death by Romero back in January. They say he repeatedly hit the child, leaving him with injuries that put him in intensive care.

The injuries were too severe, and Mason eventually died.

Romero was arrested in January in North Miami Beach and charged with child abuse, neglect with great bodily harm, as well as giving false information to officers.

Detectives said they had enough evidence to charge Hernandez in connection with the crime. She faces charges of child neglect, failing to report abuse, and providing false information to law enforcement.

“I feel like she’s a victim. I mean, she is — domestic violence. Domestic violence is a silent killer. Victims don’t come out because of this,” the grandmother said. “My daughter needs healing and therapy.”

She said Mason’s face on their shirts represents a strong message.

“It’s important that the family sees my face, the justice system sees my face. We’re not hiding, and we’re not going to let this ride like any other. My grandson meant something, Mason meant something, his name meant something,” she said.

As she grieves her grandson’s loss, she hopes for justice.

“I show up for him because he deserves justice,” she said.

Romero’s trial is set for July 23.

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