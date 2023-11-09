SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 15-year-old boy’s early morning drive in his mother’s car resulted in a fatal crash. Now, friends and family of the teen are mourning the loss of their loved one.

The incident occurred near Southwest 118th Avenue and Southwest 56th Street, where the silver Audi, belonging to the boy’s mother, collided with concrete pillars.

The crash claimed the life of the 15-year-old driver and left a 14-year-old girl in critical condition.

Friends and family gathered at the scene Wednesday night, mourning the loss of their loved one and praying for the recovery of the injured teenager, identified as a John A. Ferguson Senior High School student.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta reported that the pursuit began when officers attempted a traffic stop around 3 a.m. The driver, refusing to halt, lost control of the vehicle, resulting in a tragic flip and collision with the underpass pillars.

Zabaleta emphasized the gravity of the situation, urging parents to discuss the privilege and responsibility of driving with their teenagers.

The 14-year-old girl is currently undergoing multiple surgeries, and Miami-Dade PD has not released the names of the involved individuals.

