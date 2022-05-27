MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida family has turned their pain into purpose after their loved one was murdered in cold blood.

It’s been months of heartache for Terrance Price and his family. His brother, Jerome Price, was one of the people living homeless who was brutally murdered in Wynwood in December.

“There’s good days and bad days. You wish your brother was still here,” said Terrance Price.

At Friday’s Miami-Dade Homeless Trust Meeting, Jerome Price was remembered. He was 56 years old.

“A good man, under the circumstances, he ended up on the street, but deep down inside, he had a good heart,” said Terrance Price.

City of Miami Police officers arrested 25-year-old Willy Suarez Maceo days later in connection to the shooting. He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and attempted murder for three different incidents.

“That old cliché about shoe leather, and beating the pavement and using good old police work, working together with the prosecutors,” said Miami-Dade Homeless Trust chairman, Ronald Book. “I’ve never had a more proud moment in all the years that I’ve lived here.”

Book thanked the Miami Police team that helped solve the case, as well as Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle, who was awarded the Change Maker Award.

“It’s also about saying ‘thank you’ to people who didn’t let Mr. Price’s death be just another Black man that died on our streets,” said Book.

“We’re not going to tolerate these kinds of crimes in our communities. It should be heard loud and clear,” said Rundle.

“His brother Jerry was not forgotten,” said Miami Police Chief Manny Morales.

The Price family also presented a check, as they created a fund after the tragedy.

The check will help the Homeless Trust continue their work helping some of our most vulnerable neighbors.

“Knowing that my brother used a lot of the homeless services: Camillus House, Salvation Army,” said Terrance Price. “I used to go down there and visit him sometimes. It’s a way to give back throughout the donations we received, and hopefully it will help.”

Officials from Miami-Dade Homeless Trust said they are going to keep the check and display it to remember the case and honor Jerome Price.

