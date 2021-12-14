SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grieving South Florida community came together to pay tribute to a pregnant mother who, police said, was killed by her boyfriend.

Andreae Lloyd’s family and friends gathered on Monday in South Miami-Dade to celebrate her life on what would have been her 28th birthday.

7News cameras captured the moment loved ones released pink balloons in honor of the mother of two, Monday afternoon.

“We are one. We are unified, and we will have the key, being strong, being the strong family that she would want us to be,” said Gajuanza Mitchell, Lloyd’s nephew.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the victim’s boyfriend, Xavier Johnson, showed up to her work as a caretaker at a group home on Tuesday, beat her up, kidnapped her and killed her.

Officers found her remains in a remote area in South Miami-Dade after, detectives said, her family followed Johnson and called 911. They told the dispatcher that Johnson was acting strange.

This is the same place where they met up on Monday to honor her memory.

“All of y’all know that we are a loving family, and that was my baby. That was my heart,” said Arnold Lloyd, the victim’s father.

Loved ones said Lloyd, who was expecting her third child, will be missed tremendously and remembered for so many good qualities.

“My niece was a very gentle person. My niece was a person that you could come to and tease and talk to her, and if she was mad, you wouldn’t even know it,” said Manuel Lloyd, her uncle. “My niece gave, and she gave unconditionally.”

Police said Johnson confessed to detectives that he had killed his girlfriend.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.