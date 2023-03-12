MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Devastated family members continue to grapple with what police described as an apparent murder-suicide inside a Miami Lakes home that left five people dead.

7News cameras captured loved ones consoling one another on Friday after, investigators said, the bodies of three men and two women were found in the area of Northwest 87th Court and 148th Terrace, Friday morning.

Among those reeling from the tragedy and struggling to find the right words was Rolando Aguilar.

“I’m in shock,” he said in Spanish.

Aguilar’s ex-wife, Yohanka Aguilar, and their son 34-year old, Dhani Aguilar, were among the dead.

As loved ones wrap their heads around the disturbing find, detectives are trying to figure out exactly what happened.

Miami-Dade Police said four people were fatally gunned down before the shooter turned the gun on himself.

Investigators said they responded to a 911 call from a relative, and when they arrived at the house, officers went room to room to to find five people dead.

“They continued to clear the house to look for any possible suspects or more danger,” said MDPD detective Alvaro Zabaleta. “They were able to find in one of the last bedrooms a male that was deceased from a gunshot wound, but it appears to be self-inflicted.“

In addition to Aguilar’s ex-wife and son, adult siblings and a 58-year-old woman who had just moved to South Florida from Cuba were also found dead.

“So you can only imagine for the family members that were here that this is extremely tragic to find five individuals that are in there lifeless because of, perhaps, this may be a murder suicide,” said Zabaleta.

People who live in the area were also startled to learn about the violent turn of events.

“This is crazy, out of the ordinary,” said an area resident.

“People are going crazy. That’s something you don’t do to your family,” said another area resident.

The motive behind the apparent murder-suicide is unclear.

7News is working to find out the identities of the other three victims, as police continue to investigate.

