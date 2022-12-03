NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Loved ones have gathered at a park in North Miami-Dade to grieve a high school athlete who, police said, was shot and killed by another teen.

Friday night’s candlelight memorial at Sierra Park has brought together family, friends and people in the community to remember Mekhi Stevenson.

Hours earlier, devastated family members reflected on the football star who, they said, was loved by many and was taken too soon.

“My child is gone. He’s not coming back,” said his mother, Sonya Stevenson. “I’ll never get to see what his future is like; it was so bright.”

Participants are honoring the life of the 17-year-old days after, Miami-Dade Police said, he was shot by a friend who pulled the trigger while playing with a gun.

“Once that bullet is released from that trigger, you can’t take it back, and this is the damage,” said Sonya. “My son, oh, my God, my son.”

Detectives said the shooting took place on Tuesday at the victim’s home along Sierra Drive.

Investigators said a group of teens were inside the residence when 15-year-old Darrell Hobley pulled out a gun and told them it wasn’t loaded.

The arrest report states Hobley “continued to wave the firearm recklessly in different directions. He pointed the firearm at the victim and intentionally pulled the trigger.”

A surveillance camera captured the sound of a single gunshot.

Police said Mekhi was shot in the chest.

The security footage captured the victim as he ran for help.

“Person shot. The complainant advised that it was an accident. The complainant hung up,” said a dispatcher. “Last seen wearing all black clothing. One should have a backpack enclosed with a firearm.”

Police later arrested Hobley, who was accused of shooting the victim.

At a juvenile court hearing, Hobley’s parents and an attorney pleaded for his release, but Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michelle Alvarez Barakat said he will remain locked up.

“It is appropriate for your son to remain in secure detention, as I do have grave concerns for his safety and the safety of the community,” said Alvarez Barakat.

Hobley’s next court appearance has been set for Dec. 20.

