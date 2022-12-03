NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Loved ones gathered at a park in North Miami-Dade to mourn the loss of a high school athlete who, police said, was shot and killed by another teen.

Friday night’s candlelight memorial at Sierra Park brought together family, friends and people in the community to remember Mekhi Stevenson.

“All I can think about is my child — how he died, how he died so senselessly,” said the victim’s mother, Sonya Stevenson.

Hours earlier, Sonya reflected on her son who, she said, was a football star who was loved by many and taken too soon.

“My child is gone. He’s not coming back,” said his mother, Sonya Stevenson. “I’ll never get to see what his future is like; it was so bright.”

Participants honored the life of the 17-year-old days after, Miami-Dade Police said, he was shot by a friend who pulled the trigger while playing with a gun.

“He was such a talent, such a great kid. Oh, my God, he was a great kid,” said Sonya.

Detectives said the shooting took place on Tuesday at the victim’s home along Sierra Drive.

Investigators said a group of teens were inside the residence when 15-year-old Darrell Hobley pulled out a gun and told them it wasn’t loaded.

The arrest report states Hobley “continued to wave the firearm recklessly in different directions. He pointed the firearm at the victim and intentionally pulled the trigger.”

A surveillance camera captured the sound of a single gunshot.

“Once that bullet is released from that trigger, you can’t take it back, and this is the damage,” said Sonya.

Police said Mekhi was shot in the chest.

The security footage captured the victim as he ran for help.

“Person shot. The complainant advised that it was an accident. The complainant hung up,” said a dispatcher. “Last seen wearing all black clothing. One should have a backpack enclosed with a firearm.”

Police later arrested Hobley, who was accused of shooting the victim.

At a juvenile court hearing, Hobley’s parents and an attorney pleaded for his release, but Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michelle Alvarez Barakat said he will remain locked up.

“It is appropriate for your son to remain in secure detention, as I do have grave concerns for his safety and the safety of the community,” said Alvarez Barakat.

Back at the candlelight memorial, Mekhi’s brother, Anthon Samuel, weighed in on Hobley’s arrest.

“We find comfort in knowing that somebody is going to be held responsible for it,” he said, “but when you learn of the age, it’s sad, and the more details that come out on what happened, how it transpired, it just really breaks you down even more, ’cause there’s just no sense, and it could have been prevented.”

Samuel said he is also grateful for the show of support from the community.

“I’m just happy that he’s been able to touch so many people,” he said.

But Sonya said she doesn’t think she could ever move on.

“My mind is a battlefield, and all I keep replaying in my mind is how my child died,” she said.

Hobley’s next court appearance has been set for Dec. 20.

