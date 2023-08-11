MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Marlie Casseus, a woman who had a 16-pound tumor removed from her face, got married on Thursday to her long-time boyfriend Billy Wyatt after he proposed to her on her 31st birthday.

On July 7, Marlie’s caretakers and family celebrated her birthday with a cake, presents and a surprise from Wyatt, who FaceTimed her from California. Before he said his goodbyes on the video call, he held up a sign with the words “Will you marry me?” displayed on the screen.

The couple got married after 15 years of friendship blossomed into love.

“It’s still kind of surreal just getting up and building up to his moment and even after today I don’t think it’s going to wear off,” said Wyatt.

Marlie was the source of public attention back in 2005 after arriving from Haiti as a teenager to remove a 16-pound tumor on her face. The tumor left her unable to speak and breathe properly.

“In 2008, 2009 I came across her TLC story and it just drew me in and it started with just wanting to donate supplies,” Wyat said as he recounted his first time encountering his new wife. “We stayed in touch over the years now we come full circle and I don’t even know how — I mean I’ll have to write a book about that.”

After multiple procedures throughout the years, Marlie’s condition has improved and her story of struggle is one her family takes with deep admiration.

“Her story showed me that God’s love is very very true and love is always with us,” said Stellecie, Marlie’s sister.

“Marlie’s been number one, my heart and my inspiration,” expressed Wyatt. “What she’s battling and what she’s going through, her strength has helped me in a lot of ways in my personal journey.”

The couple said they are thrilled to start their lives together.

