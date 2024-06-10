MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Atasha Jefferson, also known as Tommie Lee from the reality show “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” was arrested on battery charges following an incident at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach.

Police responded to the nightclub, located at 4441 Collins Ave at around 2:15 a.m., Monday.

When officers arrived, they observed the victim holding Jefferson, 39, until officers took control.

According to the arrest report, the victim said that Jefferson approached him near the hotel security area, attempting to hand him something.

When he refused, Jefferson allegedly became aggressive, cursing and threatening him. Jefferson told the victim that she “would have him killed and shot up,” the arrest report states.

According to the victim, Jefferson’s aggression escalated when he ignored her. She reportedly waved her hands in his face and poked him. The victim then restrained Jefferson until police arrived.

Hotel security footage reportedly corroborated the victim’s account, showing Jefferson becoming aggressive and poking him.

Jefferson was arrested for battery and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

