MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A 42-year-old woman was arrested on charges of criminal mischief and battery after a heated altercation at a Kentucky Fried Chicken located within Miami International Airport. Robyn Jackson, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, allegedly threw a cash register monitor at KFC employee during a dispute, Tuesday.

According to the arrest report, the dispute started when Jackson’s credit card was repeatedly declined while attempting to purchase a drink from the restaurant. The situation escalated, resulting in Jackson grabbing the cash register monitor from the counter and throwing it at the employee. The monitor struck the employee on his right arm, leaving him with a minor laceration and swelling.

The monitor, valued at $2,000, was damaged during the altercation. Police arrived on the scene and issued a trespass warning to Jackson, prohibiting her from returning to the MIA premises under the threat of arrest for trespassing after warning.

Following her arrest, Jackson was taken into custody and subsequently transported to TGK.

