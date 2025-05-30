MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - There’s a new top cop in Medley—Louis Ponce was sworn in as the Chief of Police Thursday, becoming the youngest police chief in Miami-Dade.

At just 36-years-old, he’s worked his way up the ranks in the department. He’ll be leading the town’s 49 officers.

He said he wants his officers to feel supported and proud to serve and the residents to feel safe and respected.

