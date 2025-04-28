(WSVN) - South Florida social media star, Louie the Raccoon, has died.

The raccoon, who is beloved around the world, passed away Friday night after complications with his health.

Following word of the unfortunate news, thousands of people posted their message of grief and offered words of support for Louie’s owner.

The animal’s Instagram page, which has more than 500,000 followers, entertains the community with viral and funny videos.

But the popular page also had a serious purpose. It raised awareness and money for raccoons and other sick and injured wildlife.

Louie would’ve turned 4 years old on Monday.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.