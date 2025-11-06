MIAMI (WSVN) - Lotus House gave a first look at The Children’s Village, a facility that will provide several vital resources for children and families.

The Children’s Village is located on Northeast 14th Terrace in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood, directly across from Lotus House’s 500-bed shelter.

The village is home to a preschool, after school care programs, intervention and healthcare services.

The vibrant center unites multiple local youth organizations to support kids and families.

“During the pandemic, we realized that out kids needed more than what we were offering them, so we came up with the idea of building a playground. Shortly after, we realized that they needed more than that. So we came up with inviting all of the providers who provide amazing services in Overtown to join us in one roof,” said Lotus House Executive Director Isabella Dell’Oca.

Among those programs is Girl Power Rocks, which strives to empower young girls, offering educational support, confidence-building and avoiding danger.

“We provide them with different skills to avoid things, like the dangers of Miami — trafficking is really big here, so we address those things with the girls and provide them with tools, conflict resolution tools, and just how to be a better citizen in the community,” said Girl Power Rocks’ Director of Operations Rashada Campbell.

The facility is available for any youths in Overtown.

