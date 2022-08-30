MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami is offering some help for the homeless with a donation they hope will go a long way.

The Lotus House in Overtown is one of several Miami agencies that will receive federal COVID-19 dollars that is earmarked by the city commission in an effort to fight homelessness.

The Mayor of Miami Francis Suarez, along with some commissioners, presented Lotus House with a $200,000 check for job training, Tuesday morning.

This is all part of $3.1 million plan approved at the beginning of the year in an effort to reduce homelessness to what they said is functional zero.

“It is more important than ever that we redouble our efforts, and that we get the $3 million that our commission allocated in American Rescue Plan dollars to get to that functional zero,” Suarez said.

“We just want to thank you for investing in us; investing in our women, children, in making a difference everyday, that’s what love looks like,” said Constance Collins, from Lotus House.

This all comes after a controversial proposal by city leaders to build a homeless encampment on Virginia Key.

That plan was put on hold after public criticisms.

The city commission plans to bring this topic back up for discussion sometime this September.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.