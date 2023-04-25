MIAMI (WSVN) - Lotus House celebrated the groundbreaking of the new Children’s Village in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood.

The center will focus on the education, wellness and special needs of at-risk youth, and compliments the organization’s 500-bed shelter, Lotus Village, located directly across the street.

“My heart is always with the children, so this is just a very, very special, special day. It’s a brand new day for our county’s most vulnerable children,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Lotus House is the nation’s largest women’s shelter.

“I have made a gift to the children’s village,” said supermodel Gisele Bundchen, “and urge you to join me, so together we can change the lives of children and families for generations to come at the children’s village.”

Bundchen donated $1 million to help fund the project.

The Children’s Village will be built along Northwest 14th Terrace and Second Avenue.

