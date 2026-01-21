DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A long-lost dog was found while wandering the streets and was reunited with her owner.

Fifteen-year-old Buttercup was located by Miami-Dade Animal Services on Jan 12 and brought back to her owner through the dog’s microchip.

The owner believed the dog had passed away after both of her dogs went missing more than 10 years ago.

Officials said that this is yet another reason to have your pets microchipped.

