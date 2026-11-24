NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 54-year-old man.

Deputies said Lorenzo Felder was last seen in the 3900 block of Northwest 23 Court in Northwest Miami-Dade on Friday.

Felder stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 195 pounds. He has black eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing gray sweater, dark gray pants, black shoes and black PUMA backpack.

Anyone with information on Felder’s whereabouts should contact Deputy K. Fernanadez-Roblin, at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3249 (Desk), email u307338@mdso.com or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.