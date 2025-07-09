KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A longtime Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputy is behind bars after being accused of driving under the influence in the Florida Keys.

According to officials, Pedro Villalonga, an 18-year veteran with the department, was driving in Key Largo on Monday night when he began taking up multiple lanes and failed to yield to a vehicle.

When stopped by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Villalonga’s speech was slurred and deputies smelled alcohol in his breath.

MDSO said he has been relieved of duty as of Wednesday.

