Longtime MDPD employee dies following COVID-19 battle

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A longtime employee at the Miami-Dade Police Department has died after battling COVID-19, officials said.

In a tweet posted Saturday morning, the law enforcement agency confirmed that Robert Gonzalez had passed away.

It’s with deep regret that we announce the untimely passing of Micrographics Supervisor Robert Gonzalez. A 28 year veteran of @MiamiDadePD, Mr. Gonzalez passed after battling COVID-19. We offer our deepest condolences to his family, friends, & colleagues at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/yC8BeWWUqv — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) November 28, 2020

Gonzalez was a micrographics supervisor and served MDPD for 28 years.

