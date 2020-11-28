Longtime MDPD employee dies following COVID-19 battle

Robert Gonzalez (Courtesy: Miami-Dade Police)

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A longtime employee at the Miami-Dade Police Department has died after battling COVID-19, officials said.

In a tweet posted Saturday morning, the law enforcement agency confirmed that Robert Gonzalez had passed away.

Gonzalez was a micrographics supervisor and served MDPD for 28 years.

