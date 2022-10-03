MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Seaquarium is looking after Lolita the killer whale.

The park said the Orca’s health has stabilized after suffering from respiratory condition early this year.

Her appetite has decreased, but it is nothing that is considered critical.

Lolita will still be monitored by her vet and marine mammal experts.

She retired from performing at the park earlier this year

