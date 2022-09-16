CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - In anticipation of its grand opening, the Loews Coral Gables Hotel will host a hiring event with more than 100 positions to fill.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 2811 Ponce De Leon Boulevard.

The 242-room hotel is just the second Loews Hotel in South Florida, joining the Loews Miami Beach Hotel.

Opportunities are available in the following areas:

Housekeeping

Culinary (cooks, sous chefs)

Food & Beverage (servers, bartenders, banquet attendants)

Stewarding

Engineering

Front Office (front desk, guest services)

Security

Exceptional benefits include competitive wages, health insurance, matched 401K plan, retirement plan, parking access, travel perks and more.

The hotel is expected to open on Nov. 3.

