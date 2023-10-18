MIAMI (WSVN) - Two schools in Miami were briefly placed on lockdown after a man was shot near both campuses, officials said.

Police responded to the scene in the area of NW 69th Terrace and NW 17th Avenue around 11:30 a.m., Wednesday.

Once they arrived, police located an adult male with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where heavy police presence was visible.

The injured man was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Following the shooting, a black Nissan Maxima believed to be involved in the shooting reportedly fled the scene.

Dorsey Technical College and Liberty City Elementary School were placed on lockdown as a precaution while police investigated. Those lockdowns were lifted just before 12:30 p.m.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.