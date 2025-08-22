CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities placed multiple schools in Coral Gables on lockdown as officials responded to reports of a stolen vehicle involving a bailout, urging students and staff to stay inside until the situation is resolved.

George Washington Carver Middle, Coconut Grove Elementary School, Frances S. Tucker Elementary School were all placed on locked just before 8:30a.m. Friday.

Coral Gables Police said they were responding to a stolen vehicle with a bailout and established a perimeter as they focused on catching two men who were at large.

Those subjects were later located and taken into custody.

Principal of G.W. Carver Middle School, Ms. Iliana Artime issued the following statement in regards to the lock down:

Earlier today, the school was placed on a Lockdown due to non-school related police activity in the area. The school was given the all-clear and the school day resumed as usual. Please know that the well-being of your child is of utmost importance to Miami-Dade County Public Schools. Thank you for your continued support.

Several roads were closed in the area of Shipping Avenue and New York Street but have since been reopened.

