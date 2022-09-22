NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A lockdown at North Miami Senior High School was lifted after threats of a weapon on campus were deemed not credible, but not before eliciting panic among parents.

Officials at the school, located at 13110 NE 8th Ave., were tipped off about a potential weapons violation and was placed on lockdown as a precaution, Thursday afternoon.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where police units were seen on the scene.

Concerned parents who arrived to pick up their children were informed the campus had been placed on lockdown and their children could not come out.

“My son called me [and said] that they were locked down at 3:30. I ran over here,” said a mother, “and he couldn’t find out at that time, and then, 5 minutes after that, they told him that there was a gun inside, and they were looking for the kid.”

The mother said she’s been trying to call her son again, but he doesn’t pick up.

A student described how they learned about the lockdown.

“There was an announcement, and it said, ‘Code red, code red,’ like, ‘Get down, go to the back,’ and the teacher told us to go back,” she said, “and we all just sat there, like, thinking it was a drill, but then the bell rang, and we were like, ‘Oh, this is actually for real, like, it’s for real,’ and we all started panicking, and we were quiet, and we were sharing videos and stuff to try to calm down.”

Parents said they heard from their children inside that someone had a gun.

Miami-Dade Schools Police responded to the school and found no weapons. They gave the all clear soon after.

“I’m blessed, and I believe I’m not the only one blessed,” said another concerned mother. “All of the parents are here. They’re also blessed because otherwise things would be more chaotic for us. We just said, ‘God, thank you.'”

School has since been dismissed. Officials have not provided further details about the circumstances surrounding the lockdown.

