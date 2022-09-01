HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A lockdown at Keys Gate Charter School has been lifted.
The school at 2000 SE 28th Ave. was placed on lockdown after the administration received information about a possible threat, Thursday morning.
The Homestead Police Department, Miami-Dade Police Department and Fire Rescue arrived at the scene and searched the school for any activity.
The nature of the threat was not disclosed as officials set up a command post and continued their investigation.
Students were allowed to evacuate the building.
7Skyforce hovered over the scene where students were gathered in a parking lot contacting their parents.
