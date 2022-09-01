HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A lockdown at Keys Gate Charter School has been lifted.

The school, at 2000 SE 28th Ave., was placed on lockdown after the administration received information about a possible threat, Thursday morning.

The Homestead Police Department, Miami-Dade Police Department and Fire Rescue arrived at the scene and searched the school for any activity.

The nature of the threat was not disclosed, as officials set up a command post and continued their investigation.

Parents waited anxiously outside the school, as students evacuated the building.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where students gathered in a parking lot contacting their parents.

HPD released a statement on the lockdown that said:

“Earlier today, The Homestead Police Department received an anonymous tip advising of a threat of violence or shooting at the Keys Gate Charter High School located in Homestead. The Homestead Police Department responded to the school and out of an abundance of caution, the school was placed on lockdown. Initially, Homestead Police Officers flooded the school and were later joined by Miami-Dade Police Department, and local federal agencies. Detectives then began the investigative portion of the incident while other officers conducted a room by room search for weapons.”

The investigation revealed that a student made the false threat.

“That student has been taken into custody by Homestead Police Detectives and will be charged accordingly and faces administrative action by the school,” said police.

The student was taken into custody, and the lockdown has since been lifted.

The school’s principal offered words of comfort for worried parents.

“Our students our safe, they’re secure, they’re in their classrooms,” said Keys Gate Charter School Principal Corinne Baez. “We are going one classroom at a time to ensure that everyone is safe, so just rest assured all of our students are secured, and it’s very important to us.”

