FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As record-breaking temperatures continue to impact South Florida, residents say they are feeling the heat.

Along Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, locals shared their thoughts on the near-record heat wave impacting their lives.

“Brutal and stay home,” said a resident.

“It’s definitely not fun,” said another resident.

One visitor also shared his perspective while he was visiting Fort Lauderdale with his family.

“We’re from the UK but we live in Bahrain, and they were born in Bahrain in the Middle East, so it’s really hot,” he said. “It’s been a bit too hot, really. We’ve been going back in the afternoons and coming out again in the evening.”

As Wednesday’s heat index rose to over 112 degrees, some locals shared their advice to avoid the heat.

“Hydrate, all the time,” said a Fort Lauderdale resident.

“[Being] more inside, go into restaurants, trying to stay off the beach or outdoor dining,” said another resident.

While some tried to avoid the outdoors all together, others are forced to spend significant time outside for work.

Andy Magidow, owner of an animal daycare in Fort Lauderdale shared how the heat has impacted him and his canine friends.

“I’m always just looking for shades, bright spots because it’s just brutal out right now,” said Magidow.

Magidow and his dogs avoided afternoon walks and created an alternative to keep his animals safe.

“We do water Wednesdays, so we have a little floatie pool and a splash pad, and so it’s a great way for the dogs to cool down,” he said.

He also shared advice to keep dogs safe during the increased heat.

“Always check the pavement, I think that’s number one, find shade, carry water,” said Magidow.

As South Florida waits for cooler temperatures, locals and others expressed their hopes for the heat wave to end.

Put some cold beers in, we’ll be fine,” said the visitor.

Doctor Danielle Cohen from Memorial Healthcare also advised to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and to avoid sunlight when possible.

Doctor Ryan Queen from Broward Health Medical Center also shared his advice.

“And we’ve been dealing with a lot of heat related injuries and heat related illness,” he said. “Try to stay hydrated, try to drink plenty of fluids, get out of the sun whether it’s the shade or the air conditioning. And we recommend wearing light colored clothing, long sleeve shirts or performance shirts, keep that sun and the heat off you.”

It is advised to stay cool as best as possible.

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