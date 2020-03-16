Local worshippers observe ‘National Day of Prayer’ amid coronavirus pandemic

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - The coronavirus pandemic did not stop churchgoers in South Florida from attending Sunday services, and local houses of worship did their part to keep them safe.

At churches across Miami-Dade County, worshippers said they felt the effects that the outbreak has had in their community.

“A lot less people at Mass today,” said parishioner Beatrice Morales

“A few people were not here,” said parishioner Terry Murphy.

Mass was held as scheduled at the Cathedral of St. Mary in Miami, but with precautions.

“They had wiped down all the pews before Mass with disinfectant, so they’re doing everything they can,” said Murphy.

At a news conference held Saturday, President Donald Trump declared Sunday “a National Day of Prayer for all Americans affected by the coronavirus pandemic and for our national response efforts.”

At Saint Augustine Church in Coral Gables, Sunday services moved forward without two of the parish’s priests.

Father Richard Vigoa is under self-quarantine after sitting next to City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez last week. Suarez has since tested positive for COVID-19.

“He’s quarantined until his results get back, and I think everything will be just fine,” said Morales.

A second priest at St. Augustine, Father Philip Tran, has isolated himself as a precaution.

“I’m sure he’s taking, and we’re all taking, as much precautions as possible,” said a parishioner.

Precautions among congregants include the use of hand sanitizer.

“Before and after the Eucharist, ministers will use it,” said Morales.

At Our Lady of Charity in Coconut Grove, some parishioners altered their Sunday traditions.

“Today we put the flowers outside, and we prayed outside the church,” said a parishioner. “We don’t want to take any unnecessary risk.”

It’s a risk that several churches are trying to avoid.

Many houses of worship, like Vous Church and Christ Fellowship, have taken their Sunday services online.

But whether they are sitting in a pew or worshipping over the web, members of South Florida’s religious community are praying for the same outcome: that this pandemic comes to an end.

“Believe in God, but you also have to take care of yourself for Him to help you,” said the parishioner at Our Lady of Charity.

“This is a time that you let God into your life,” said a parishioner.

“He can carry us through here, in this difficult time in Miami,” said Murphy.

A spokesperson with the Archdiocese of Miami said they are trying to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19, including limiting certain practices of the sacraments. At this point, they have not cancelled any Masses scheduled.

