MIAMI (WSVN) - Dozens of people gathered in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood and held a moment of silence to mark the moment a powerful earthquake shook and shocked Haiti.

Sunday afternoon’s vigil, held at the Little Haiti Cultural Center, was a remembrance of that tragic day. It commemorated the 15th anniversary of the 2010 earthquake that devastated the island nation while reflecting on Haitians’ resilience and strength.

The Family Action Network Movement hosted the event. Organizers vowed to never forget the day that changed millions of lives forever.

“And we’re here to let them know we will never forget them, that we’re still fighting for them, and that we hold them in our heart, and we will always be championing and fighting for them,” said organizer Linda Joseph.

The moment of silence was held at 4:53 p.m. to mark the moment a 7.0 magnitude quake struck, leaving about 220,000 dead and 300,000 injured, while leaving over a million people with no place to call home. A quarter-million homes and 30,000 buildings were damaged or destroyed, including the presidential palace.

The infrastructure problems caused by the earthquake persist to this day — problems that have been compounded by gang violence and government corruption.

“I still have family in Haiti currently, and we find ways to send them support, financial support, and food as well,” said North Miami Beach Commissioner Daniela Jean, “and we’re hoping that Haitians all across the world, especially those in Haiti, will not lose hope, and that a solution will soon come to allow them to have a life like all of us live here in the United States.”

Organizers also called for broad support for Haiti amid gang violence and political corruption that have caused chaos in the country in recent years.

