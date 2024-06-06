SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida hero was honored during a ceremony to honor the many soldiers who stormed the beaches of Normandy on D-Day.

Veteran James Weir, 98, was celebrated for his brave actions at the South Dade YMCA on Thursday.

“Today we honor a very special person who’s instrumental on that day, on June 6th, 1944, who exhibited tremendous bravery and heroic efforts,” said YMCA South Florida Associate Vice President Karla Creque.

Weir was recognized by friends, family and strangers for his courageous service.

“I want to say, publicly, to James Weir, we’re honoring today, thank you for your service, thank you for your courage, thank you for your convictions, because you truly are the greatest generation,” said Florida Lt. Gov Jeanette Nuñez.

Thursday marked the 80th anniversary of D-Day, the first day of the Normandy landings that laid the foundation for the end of World War II.

During Operation Overload, tens of thousands of troops were sent to the coastline of France, ultimately leading to the defeat of Nazi Germany.

Weir was also honored by members of his community. He was provided with a commendation on behalf of Miami-Dade County.

“I’m real proud of this country that we fought for, and I’m just so happy to see all you people turn out. I wanna thank you,” said Weir as attendees burst into applause.

Weir crossed the English Channel on D-Day to deliver tanks and troops onto the beaches of Normandy.

Officials like Nuñez and Miami-Dade Commissioner Raquel Regalado led the event. Nuñez said veterans like Weir give people inspiration and said that Florida is the best state for veterans.

“I think Pop-Pop, as we affectionately call him, is just a testament to what veterans mean to us here in Florida,” said Nuñez.

As he risked his life for his country, Weir said that he remembers everything about that day and said he’ll never forget the sacrifices that were made which helped end the war.

“Lot of times in the morning, during the morning, you’re waking up, and it comes back to you. Yep. That’s how you get to remember those things; it just never leaves you,” said Weir.

Weir said that to stay in shape at age 98, he exercises six times a week for 90 minutes.

Nuñez said he will attend the Stanley Cup Final to support the Florida Panthers.

