Local teen who suffered lung injury due to e-cigs announces anti-vaping campaign

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teen who said he nearly died from smoking e-cigarettes is taking to social media to spread a life-saving lesson.

Chance Ammirata spoke in front of the Miami Beach City Commission about his #LungLove campaign, Wednesday.

“My message is to make sure that this doesn’t keep on happening,” he said.

The 18-year-old said he has been given a second chance at life, and now he’s using it to tackle e-cigarettes head-on.

Ammirata was rushed to the hospital last summer after doctors said his right lung had a hole in it and collapsed.

The teen, who said he started vaping when he was 16, believes Juul and similar products caused his lung injury.

The Miami Beach High School graduate said his experience shook him to his core, and he started #LungLove to encourage others to quit vaping.

“There’s way too many kids that I know that are still smoking, and there’s not enough being done,” he said, “so that’s why I’m here today, really, to make sure that we can actually create a change so no other kid has to go through this similar experience.”

Ammirata’s message comes at a crucial time, as a second person in Florida has died due to complications from vaping.

