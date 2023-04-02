MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida teachers voiced their outrage against Gov. Ron DeSantis’ policies that affect the classroom at a protest held in downtown Miami.

Educators on Saturday morning were joined by parents, students and other community groups to rally at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center.

Demonstrators pushed back on legislation restricting what they can teach, like the Parental Rights in Education Act, referred to by critics as “Don’t Say Gay” law, as well as the Stop Woke Act.

“Laws [are] being passed to ban books and not allow teachers to teach a complete and true history of this country, so we are beating back those laws,” said Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association, “not only by coming out and lifting up our voices, but by activism and legal action.”

On Saturday, DeSantis was in Pennsylvania to attend a conference. He threw his support behind former President Donald Trump in the wake of his recent indictment.

